How's James Cameron's Avatar Movie Going?

Last we heard about James Cameron's big sci-fi yarn Avatar Ubisoft had bagged the game rights. For those unfamiliar with the years off flick, it follows an ex-Marine's struggle for survival on an alien planet. The title refers to the main character's status as an Avatar — human mind in an alien body. (Space Marines, aliens, wow, already sounds like a game!) How's the project coming along? According to Cameron:

Things are going well on Avatar, or at least as well as can be expected on such a ridiculously complex project. We've wrapped principal, and most of the live action portion of the movie is already cut. It's starting to look and sound like a movie. I'm ecstatic with the performances and the look. The cast chemistry worked out perfectly...

There's a spirit on this film, an esprit de corps amongst the virtual team, that comes from knowing we're doing something absolutely groundbreaking. It's why people still have good morale after working on this thing for two years or more. And we still have more than a year and a half to go. I don't know if this will be a good film, great film, awful film, but I can say with absolute certainty that you will see stuff you've never imagined, and that the process of making this film will generate a lot of interest within the technical side of the biz. When I edit with some of our early stuff, "shot" using our virtual camera system over a year and half ago, it already looks laughably crude.