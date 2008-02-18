Hunter Plushies Now Available

Valve's line of plushies based on Half-Life characters are a big hit. They're Half-Life merch, they're cuddly, everybody wins. Latest in the line is the long-expected Hunter (it was first spotted at Valve HQ in an Edge feature last year, albeit in bigger, more detailed form), which is now up for sale in Valve's online store. At $US 40 it's a little pricey, but can you say no to such an adorable recreation of this inhuman killing machine? No, that's what I thought.
Hunter Plush Toy [Valve, thanks Mascott!]
Valve's line of plushies based on Half-Life characters are a big hit. They're Half-Life merch, they're cuddly, everybody wins. Latest in the line is the long-expected Hunter (it was first spotted at Valve HQ in an Edge feature last year, albeit in bigger, more detailed form), which is now up for sale in Valve's online store. At $US 40 it's a little pricey, but can you say no to such an adorable recreation of this inhuman killing machine? No, that's what I thought.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink