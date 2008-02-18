Hunter Plushies Now Available

Valve's line of plushies based on Half-Life characters are a big hit. They're Half-Life merch, they're cuddly, everybody wins. Latest in the line is the long-expected Hunter (it was first spotted at Valve HQ in an Edge feature last year, albeit in bigger, more detailed form), which is now up for sale in Valve's online store. At $US 40 it's a little pricey, but can you say no to such an adorable recreation of this inhuman killing machine? No, that's what I thought.

Hunter Plush Toy [Valve, thanks Mascott!]