IGA And ID Team For Free, Web-Based Quake Live

In-game advertising specialists IGA and id Software have partnered to bring you the next iteration of the classic Quake franchise, Quake Live, and it's definitely not your normal web-based, free-to-play game. Quake Live will deliver a full community experience, including stat tracking, friends lists, matchmaking, and sponsored tournaments, all within your standard web browser. Integrated with IGA's proprietary SDK, it is the first title in the company's "freemium category", offering premium gaming experiences for free thanks to integrated advertising.

"id Software is among the proverbial godfathers of modern gaming and we are thrilled to be working with them on their first title in our 'freemium' category," said Justin Townsend, CEO of IGA Worldwide. "This partnership is only the latest testament to the increasing acceptance of in-game as an effective, measurable advertising medium and a strategic revenue opportunity for publishers and developers."

While I know many of you folks aren't too fond of in-game advertising, this is free Quake we're talking about. It's not like they are delivering some Peggle clone or something. And the features? It's like they're packing a mini Xbox Live into the website. Seems like a fair trade-off for a few "Sponsored By" banners to me.



IGA is banking big on Quake Live, hopeful that other forward-thinking publishers will give the "freemium" concept a go. No word yet on when the game will officially launch, but you can bet we'll be keeping you posted!