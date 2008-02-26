Imbibe Monster Hunter Energy

Drink up! This March, Capcom's got the Monster Hunter Portable 2nd energy drinks. Dubbed "Monster Hunter Drink" (clever!), the beverage will be manufactured by Hino Pharmaceutical. Ingredients include royal jelly, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2, Caffeine and Niacin. Mmm, Niacin.

Each bottle will have a customised bottle cap of a different in-game icon. Ten total to collect — if you are into that sort of thing.

