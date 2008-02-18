Importing Rock Band Just Got Easy Peasy [UPDATE]

A few weeks back, I threw together a little guide to help PAL consumers out should they be weighing up whether to import Rock Band or not. Well, if you're the owner of a region-free PS3, you can chuck that right out the window, because over the weekend Play-Asia began shipping PS3 Rock Band bundles (previously they'd only been selling the standalone software). This comes at a price, however: the pack's shipping for $US 250, which is nearly $US 100 more than it retails for on shelves in the US. Whaddya want, PAL, expediency or value? Because you can't have both.

UPDATE - We've been told that Play-Asia won't ship any PlayStation-branded products to Europe. Not even Rock Band. Something to do with a bad case of the jitters over the whole Lik-Sang affair. Sorry. For Australians, though, this offer's still good. And remember: as much as Play-Asia are fucking you on price and shipping, it probably won't match the fucking you'll receive at retail whenever the game's released down here.