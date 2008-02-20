The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Indie Game Design, In A Nutshell

Today's Independent Games Summit at GDC capped off with a panel of successful independent designers giving their take on the current industry, what defines an independent designer and how the world of gaming is changing into the future. For those who may have missed the enlightening panel, here's the Cliffsnotes version with highlights from each speaker (oh, and these people made games you've actually heard of, like Small Arms and Everyday Shooter).

Jamie Cheng (Klei Entertainment)
In the 80s, games were very cheap to produce, but then things got crazy expensive. Now games have come "full circle."

Noel Llopis (Powerof2Games)
"Indie is style and attitude," just like Indiana Jones' hat.

Ryan Clark (Grubby Games)
"[Indie development]is not for the faint of heart...it takes more than great hair to be the next Jon Mak."

Jacob Van Wingen (Gastronaut Studios)
"The first game I ever showed anyone was the first game I had published," but he'd made games for 10 years prior.

Jon Mak (Queasy Games)
Current programming technologies "welcome a new group" of gamemakers who aren't as technically minded, so it should bring games that are not as rule heavy. He also added that people think to hard about categories. "Indie music is you go to the store, you buy a guitar, and you just fucking rock out. That's it."

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles