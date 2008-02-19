Infinite Interactive Wants You, Or Someone Like You

The developer behind Puzzle Quest is looking for talent. Yes it is. A junior artist and an assistant producer, if someone were to hold a gun to my head and demand I be specific.

You may remember we chased down Infinite Interactive's head honcho Steve Fawkner for an interview not so long ago. Not only is he switched on, he knows a thing or two about making games. Good ones. I know I've spent billions of days playing Warlords in its many incarnations.

Billions.

So, if you've been studying to get into the industry, or have some experience in the areas described, then this might be the opportunity you've been looking for. If you happen to live in Victoria, then you've already cleared one major hurdle. I'm guessing the next would be getting an interview. Or a polar bear.

