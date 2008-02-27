iPSP, Hot or Not? (We Circled Not)

We really love the idea of a star-crossed Sony/Apple lovechild that's left on our doorstep on a rainy evening—an elegant device that could play PS3/PSP titles while integrating with iTunes. Of course, Apple's heralded multitouch could make its way into the gadget as well (allowing us something to play with while breastfeeding).

But this mock-up? It's a miss. As much as we love the iPod's click wheel, a proper d-pad it is not. Oh, and where the hell are the analog sticks?



iPSP: If Apple had designed the Sony PSP