Itagaki Laughs At Your So-Called "Violence"

Tecmo's Tomonobu Itagaki is so not fucking around. He's a man of extremes, chugging black coffee and eating burnt steaks. He scoffs at quote-un-quote video game violence. That's nothing. From the BBC piece:
"Violence is not about cutting an enemy into pieces or seeing a lot of blood," he [Itagaki]says. "That's not what real violence is." To emphasise his point, Itagaki reaches for a sheathed samurai sword mounted in his office, and holds it out in front of me.
"In the Japanese warrior tradition you would shame an opponent. A real sword expert would aim his slice at the first four fingers of his opponent's sword hand. This would cost a warrior his livelihood and someone suffering this wound would normally commit suicide rather than live without their sword hand.
"That's what I consider to be real violence," he says...
Fascinating! Just don't ask Itagaki what he considers real breasts to be.
Ninja Gaiden Piece [Telegraph via CVG]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink