It's Official. Nintendo Announces Cobalt/Black DS Lite

Well, those rumors were true. Today Nintendo announced the Cobalt/Black DS Lite, which hits American stores on February 10th. It's the seventh color for the DS Lite has release thus far for the US market, and we are sure it's not the last. Oh yes, there will be more. Many more. Until then, hit the jump for press reading fun! Mmm press releases.

Nintendo DS Gets a Fashion-Forward New Color Scheme: Cobalt/Black

The best-selling video game system in the world is adding a cool new color scheme to its wardrobe on Feb. 10. Like a black T-shirt with a splash of color, the new Cobalt/Black version of the portable Nintendo DS™ grabs your attention. It looks good whether it's toted in your school backpack, pulled from your purse or riding with you on a family trip.

Cobalt/Black marks the seventh color in the Nintendo DS Lite palette. It joins Polar White, Coral Pink, Onyx, Crimson/Black and the limited-edition Gold and Metallic Rose. Now there's a Nintendo DS color to complement any outfit.

Nintendo DS just finished 2007 as the best-selling video game system in the United States, with more than 8.5 million sold last year alone. Since it launched in November 2004, Nintendo DS has sold more than 17.6 million in the United States. Its smart looks, innovative touch screen and voice recognition features, and remarkable software have reinvented the way people think about video games while attracting girls, women, baby boomers and seniors to the world of video games in record numbers.