iTunes Offers Rock Band Soundtrack

The powers that be over at iTunes have decided to cash in on the Rock Band cash cow. They have compiled all the songs used in Rock Band into one place on the iTunes store allowing you to download all your favorites to your hearts content. If you want all of them though it's going to cost you a pretty penny. At US$ 0.99 a song the whole catalog will set you back $US 73.26.
[Thanks, Jordan]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink