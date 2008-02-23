Iwata Says Miyamoto is "Scary", "Merciless"

Shigeru Miyamoto is not some lovable man-child! He used to smoke and gamble. And he gets pissed, man, he gets PISSED. Just listen to what Nintendo honcho Satoru Iwata has to say about him:
Miyamoto-san gets pretty scary when he's angry, doesn't he?
...and...
Miyamoto-san is really merciless when it comes to planning! (laughs)
Shigeru Miyamoto, brilliant game designer. Frightening dude. He doesn't just upturn tea tables. He BEATS people with them.
Volume 4: A New Creation [Wii.com][Pic]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink