Iwata Says Miyamoto is "Scary", "Merciless"

Shigeru Miyamoto is not some lovable man-child! He used to smoke and gamble. And he gets pissed, man, he gets PISSED. Just listen to what Nintendo honcho Satoru Iwata has to say about him:

Miyamoto-san gets pretty scary when he's angry, doesn't he?

...and...

Miyamoto-san is really merciless when it comes to planning! (laughs)

Shigeru Miyamoto, brilliant game designer. Frightening dude. He doesn't just upturn tea tables. He BEATS people with them.

Volume 4: A New Creation [Wii.com][Pic]