Jack Thompson Blames NIU Shooting On Video Games

It's Virginia Tech all over again! Florida attorney Jack Thompson has appeared on Fox News this morning as a "School Shooting Expert", blaming 27-year-old sociology grad Steven Kazmierczak's rampage yesterday at Northern Illinois University on - you guessed it - video games like Counter-Strike. Kazmierczak, identified only this morning, walked onto a lecture hall stage dressed in black and opened fire on a crowded science class, killing six students before taking his own life. As always, no evidence has been found linking Kazmierczak to video games, Counter-Strike or otherwise, but Thompson never let a lack of evidence keep him from shooting off his mouth. I imagine his ears perk up like a dog hearing its master's voice the moment a terrible tragedy like this occurs. We're currently looking into Kazmierczak to see if there is any sort of video game connection. We'll keep you posted.

Comments

  • Jesse Owens Guest

    Wow... that is so surprising...

  • Jack Thompson, Attorney Guest

    John B. Thompson, Attorney at Law
    1172 S. Dixie Hwy., Suite 111
    Coral Gables, Florida 33146
    305-666-4366
    [email protected]

    February 16, 2008

    John G. Peters, President
    Northern Illinois University
    1425 W. Lincoln Hwy.
    DeKalb, IL 60115-2825 Via Fax to 815-753-8686

    Re: Part of the Explanation for this Awful Disaster

    Dear President Peters:

    First of all, my condolences for this terrible loss. I have had the disturbing privilege of representing a number of families devastated by these types of incidents. I represented all six parents of the three girls killed by a 14-year-old video gamer in the Paducah, Kentucky, school massacre. I currently represent the families of three policemen in Alabama who were slain by a teen who trained to kill them on the cop-killing simulation video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. This case was featured on 60 Minutes. See
    http://www.cbsnews.com/stories/2005/03/04/60minutes/main678261.shtml.

    The day after the NIU tragedy this week, I was on the Fox News Channel predicting that the killer on your campus would be someone who was immersed in violent video games, as this is a common thread in almost all of these incidents. I mentioned in the interview the mass murder simulation game, Counter-Strike. It was the game of choice by the killers in the two worst school shootings in history—Virginia Tech and Erfurt, Germany.

    Sure enough, the New York Post reports today the accuracy of that prediction. I attach herewith the Post article.

    Governor Blagojevich was on Fox hours later echoing my specific concern about the linkage between violent video games and school killings.

    I have addressed roughly 200 college campuses about this problem. I am more than willing to come to your campus, free of charge of course, to explain to the students and faculty and surrounding community why these games, played by students, pose a public safety hazard. Brain scan science recently coming out of Harvard explains it well. There are multiple reasons why these evil events happen. Immersion of young males in murder simulation as a form of entertainment is one of the more powerful reasons.

    Blessings, Jack Thompson

  • Anon Guest

    I'm more suprised that it gets pinned on video games before they do any research on a history of mental illness.

