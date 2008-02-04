Jaffe Introduces Twisted Metal Blog

God of War and Twisted Metal designer David Jaffe has posted a video on the Playstation.Blog site announcing the launch of the official Twisted Metal Blog. According to Jaffe, this the first time the game has had any kind of official blog covering its development and launch. To kick things off he has posted four gameplay videos with some short explanations to go along with. TM fans will be glad to know that Twisted Metal: Head On comes out on Tuesday for the PS2 at the low, low bargain price of $US 19.99.