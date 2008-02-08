Jaffe: PS3 Twisted Metal Next Project

When David Jaffe released Twisted Metal Head On: Extra Twisted Edition he promised that there was a hidden message in the game that would reveal the next project for Jaffe's Eat Sleep Play development studio.

Well it may have been "hidden really, really, really well" but you know how hardcore fans can be. A group over at Gamefaq managed to decipher the message in record time, discovering that it reads: METAL IS COMING ON PSTHREE.

I contacted Jaffe, who's hanging at DICE this week, to see if the gamers were on the money and he confirmed they were, adding his chagrin at how fast the code was discovered and cracked. Unfortunately, he hit me with a big fat no comment when I asked him if the upcoming PS3 version of Metal was going to be hitting the console via a disc or as a downloadable.

"As for how it gets distributed, no comment :)"