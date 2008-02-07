The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Jaffe Still *Hearts* PS2

Some of you have moved on, put down the big money and purchased a PS3. Hooray! But just because you are ready to move on doesn't mean that Eat Sleep Play's David Jaffe is. In fact, Jaffe still holds a special place for the PS2. He says:

If Sony came back and said we really want you to be our PS2 team, we'd probably say no because it's probably not good for the health of our company. But it's still pretty... I love the PlayStation 2. I'd love to keep working on it if the business factors were there. But they're just not.

Bummer.
  ADDinos

    While not big news, it was totally worth posting for the Jaffe "Not even the snow's going to stop me doing my hair" picture

