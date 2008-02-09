Jaffe Waxes About The True Meaning of Hip-Hop

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

We like hearing David Jaffe talk. He says interesting things and uses bad words. We like interesting and bad words! Over at MTV's Multiplayer blog, there's a meaty interview with him discussing the types of music he listens to while making a game. During God of War? "Sail Away" by Styx. And now? Public Enemy, LL Cool J and Tupac. Does that mean Jaffe is making Saints Row 3? Not at all! He explains:

It's not 'You listen to hip-hop music' [means]'you make a hip-hop game.' It's got nothing to do with that. It has to do with, at least for me, what is the underlying message of a lot of that hip-hop I'm talking about. Which is aggression you know, which is energy. That's the kind of stuff that I hope comes through in the game.

Insightful stuff. The rest of the interview is a great read and definitely worth checking out. We're just happy that we get to use this snowy Jaffe pic again.
