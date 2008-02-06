Japan Gets Final Mario Kart Wii Release Date?

Sources out of Japan are reporting that the launch date for Mario Kart Wii has been decided: April 10th. Seems the game will be bundled with the Wii Wheel and apparently will retail for ¥5,800 ($US 54). It's not confirmed, but apparently Wi-Fi lets up to 12 players race in 16 tracks, and it's possible to play as your Mii. Also, there are rumblings that the in-game bikes will have special moves like "wheelies". Previously, we've heard speculation that the U.S. release will be late March or early April, so this April 10th date doesn't sound too far off. Still waiting for the good word from Nintendo itself...

Mario Kart Wii Dated [Yahoo via Jyouhouya]

Weekly JP News [NeoGAF]