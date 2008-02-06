The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Japan Gets Final Mario Kart Wii Release Date?

Sources out of Japan are reporting that the launch date for Mario Kart Wii has been decided: April 10th. Seems the game will be bundled with the Wii Wheel and apparently will retail for ¥5,800 ($US 54). It's not confirmed, but apparently Wi-Fi lets up to 12 players race in 16 tracks, and it's possible to play as your Mii. Also, there are rumblings that the in-game bikes will have special moves like "wheelies". Previously, we've heard speculation that the U.S. release will be late March or early April, so this April 10th date doesn't sound too far off. Still waiting for the good word from Nintendo itself...
Mario Kart Wii Dated [Yahoo via Jyouhouya]
Weekly JP News [NeoGAF]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles