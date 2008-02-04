Japan is getting a "family friendly" Xbox 360 arcade model of its own. On March 6th, the stripped down console will drop in Japan for ¥27,800 ($US 261). The specs are the same (HDMI, wireless controller, 256MB storage card and the same pack of games). The only difference is that its US counterpart costs $US 279.99. Hey America, that's what you get for buying 360s!
Japan Gets Xbox 360 Arcade (Does It Care?)
