The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Japan Gets Xbox 360 Arcade (Does It Care?)

xbox_360_arcadepricedjapan.jpg Japan is getting a "family friendly" Xbox 360 arcade model of its own. On March 6th, the stripped down console will drop in Japan for ¥27,800 ($US 261). The specs are the same (HDMI, wireless controller, 256MB storage card and the same pack of games). The only difference is that its US counterpart costs $US 279.99. Hey America, that's what you get for buying 360s!

Comments

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    I hope they don't want to play Burnout Paradise online.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles