Japanese Island Real Life DS Treasure Hunt

A real, live treasure hunt! And it uses the Nintendo DS. A small island fifty kilometers south of Tokyo is giving visitors free interactive software that sends them tromping around the isle. Called Treasure Quest: Enoshima — Treasure of the Dragon, the game gives players clues and that answered by interacting with the island's physical environment. Using the handheld's WiFi, the real locations correspond with the game's. After answering all the clues, players can locate the treasure — not an easy task! The developers created the title to promote tourism for the tiny island. The treasure hunt is held from 10am to 4pm and runs until February 19th. Reservations are required.
