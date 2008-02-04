Japanese PS3 Getting its Own "Greatest Hits"

According to reports from IGN, Sony Japan will soon be giving the Playstation 3 its own version of the Playstation 2: Greatest Hits called Playstation 3 the Best. IGN's source, an unnamed Japanese online retailer, is listing Resistance: Fall of Man, FolksSoul, Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Gundam: Target in Sight, and Ridge Racer 7 as the first five titles available. They'll be going for 3,800 yen which translates to about $US 35. The first line up of games should hit retail stores on March 19. No official word yet from Sony Japan on the subject but I expect we'll hear something soon, hopefully followed swiftly by an announcement of a similar nature for the US.

PS3 Games For Cheap in Japan [IGN]

[Thanks, Kevin]