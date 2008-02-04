Japanese PS3 Getting its Own "Greatest Hits"

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

PS3thebest.jpg According to reports from IGN, Sony Japan will soon be giving the Playstation 3 its own version of the Playstation 2: Greatest Hits called Playstation 3 the Best. IGN's source, an unnamed Japanese online retailer, is listing Resistance: Fall of Man, FolksSoul, Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Gundam: Target in Sight, and Ridge Racer 7 as the first five titles available. They'll be going for 3,800 yen which translates to about $US 35. The first line up of games should hit retail stores on March 19. No official word yet from Sony Japan on the subject but I expect we'll hear something soon, hopefully followed swiftly by an announcement of a similar nature for the US.

PS3 Games For Cheap in Japan [IGN]
[Thanks, Kevin]

