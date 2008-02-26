Japanese Women Like Metroid Prime Too

While the majority of the Japanese Wii line-up looks to be targeted at families who wear nothing but sterile white cotton, the marketing for Metroid Prime 3 Corruption skews a bit differently overseas. That image of a lonesome gamer transfixed by the blue glow of a monitor in a darkened room, the very thing Nintendo was rejecting? Apparently, it's kosher again and precisely the kind of thing that appeals to women looking for something to play between bouts of Wii Play. We'll see if attractive, whispy Japanese women and fashionable Japanese men take the FPS plunge when the Wii Metroid ships in Japan next week. I'm expecting a debut somewhere in the teens.