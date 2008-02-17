Here is an absolutely bizarre Japanese Zelda II commercial featuring a little girl and a man in drag as an old lady. The little girl comes to a shop and a glowing Tri-force on her hand magically transforms her into Link and the man-lady into a cloaked character sporting a string of old lady pearls. Why they opted to go with a guy in drag instead of a real old lady, I don't know but it makes for some humorous viewing.
[via RetroGameVideos]
