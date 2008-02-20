A premium box for erotic game ToHeart2 has just gone on sale in Japan. It includes things like a cell phone screen cleaner, a hug pillow cover and jubblie mouse pad. ToHeart2 started out as a PS2 game and then ported to the PC so they could get the MAXIMUM RISKY. Good for them. One individual has purchased the ToHeart2 premium box and posted his, erm, hands on. Good for him. There's a totally NSFW gallery after the jump, complete with other jubblie pads. Not for the faint of heart!
Jubblie Pad Hands On Hands On
