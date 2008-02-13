Jubblie Pads Catch Phrased So Perfectly

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Boob mousepads are nothing new. We've covered that bumpy terrain numerous times before! But this, this is special. Next month, erotic game School Days is getting a boob mousepad that features the ample charms of character Kotonoha Katsura. So what makes this one standout? The knowing catch phrase used in the promotional ad. Hit the jump for that:

2008-02-13-203.jpg Brilliant!
Kotonoha Oppai [Akiba Blog]

