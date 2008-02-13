Jubblie Pads Catch Phrased So Perfectly

Boob mousepads are nothing new. We've covered that bumpy terrain numerous times before! But this, this is special. Next month, erotic game School Days is getting a boob mousepad that features the ample charms of character Kotonoha Katsura. So what makes this one standout? The knowing catch phrase used in the promotional ad. Hit the jump for that:
Brilliant!
Kotonoha Oppai [Akiba Blog]
