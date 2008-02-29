Junior Oz Soccer Team Trains With AC Milan, Thanks To EA

Soccer, football, that game with the round thing - whatever you call it, it's very popular, especially in Brazil. And the UK. And other places.

Apparently, it has a bit of a following here as well. So much so that EA was confident enough to give a junior Oz club, the Granville-based Western Rage, the opportunity to train with the AC Milan Youth Development coaching team.

EA obviously didn't just hand the team the offer - the club won it via EA Sports' "Train with the World's Best" competition. To stand a chance, the club had to put together a 50-word piece explaining why they deserved the training above others.

I'm assuming that AC Milan is good, because I wouldn't have the slightest clue. Regardless, Western Rage will have their abilities assessed over five sessions, and will receive a boatload of AC Milan gear and clothing.

A big, happy football/soccer/orange-filled press release can be found after the jump, which includes dates for the five training sessions, if you'd like to attend.