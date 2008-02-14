The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Juno Game Not So Real After All

Has everyone seen Juno? It's what I consider the Bestest Picture of the Year, therefore meaning, yes, it's mandatory viewing lest Witz need to take you outside. But what about that very weird-sounding game based upon the movie that was floating around the internet last week? It sounded weird for a reason. It doesn't exist.

An analogy comparing small budget games to small budget films was taken out of context—the true story is really quite lame. Luckily, it means that the video game industry hasn't figured out how to spoil the few good movies that come out of Hollywood...yet.

Juno getting game treatment? [Gamespot via DigitalBattle]

