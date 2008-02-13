Koei Wants More Western Gamer Love

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Koei is thinking about you Western gaming people! For a while now, the Dynasty Warriors has been trying look outside Japan and morph into a more international company. Admirable! Koei exec Naoki Katashima hopes to make that happen. He's just been promoted to VP of Koei UK, Koei France and Koei North America — all very different markets. Says Katashima:

This new mid-term plan is a very significant development for Koei... The plan demonstrates our renewed commitment to our western businesses and the importance with which Koei views the markets outside of Japan. This plan establishes an entirely new division that unifies all of Koei's western territories, and represents a substantial part of the company overall... Now more than ever, Koei's development studios, and sales and marketing teams around the world are working more closely together to develop remarkable entertainment experiences for video gamers across the globe.

It's always nice to see companies try to grow. Hopefully, this new plan will consist of less Dynasty Warriors and more other stuff.
  • raze35 Guest

    I Love The Dynasty Warrior Games, well 1,2 and 3 were kinda average but the rest are fine... bring on English Version of DW6 x360

  • vic Guest

    noo.. never less dynasty warriors! It's a brilliant game! Evertime they try to do something different with it, it sucks *coughgundamcough*

  • CW Guest

    yeah, right... they want more love from western gamers but won't release uncharted waters online.... total B.S. A worthless company with no foresight. I hate them now, which is a pity considering I think they made some of the greatest games *EVER* back in the day.....

