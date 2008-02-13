Koei Wants More Western Gamer Love

Koei is thinking about you Western gaming people! For a while now, the Dynasty Warriors has been trying look outside Japan and morph into a more international company. Admirable! Koei exec Naoki Katashima hopes to make that happen. He's just been promoted to VP of Koei UK, Koei France and Koei North America — all very different markets. Says Katashima:

This new mid-term plan is a very significant development for Koei... The plan demonstrates our renewed commitment to our western businesses and the importance with which Koei views the markets outside of Japan. This plan establishes an entirely new division that unifies all of Koei's western territories, and represents a substantial part of the company overall... Now more than ever, Koei's development studios, and sales and marketing teams around the world are working more closely together to develop remarkable entertainment experiences for video gamers across the globe.

It's always nice to see companies try to grow. Hopefully, this new plan will consist of less Dynasty Warriors and more other stuff.

