Konami Clears Up MGS4 Facts, Details Beta Pre-order Program

When word broke that Metal Gear Solid 4 was shipping this summer at the Destination PlayStation retailer conference, official word from Sony was simply "late Q2 2008", but we knew it was actually hitting June 12. Konami makes that date official today, hyping up the Metal Gear Online starter pack and giving solid info on the beta program open to those who pre-order MGS4.

According to the release, the pre-sell program kicks off in April. Those who put down some cash early will walk away with the Metal Gear Saga 2.0 DVD, a disc that should get Metal Gear noobs up to speed with a history-recapping prologue and a collection of trailers for MGS4. A Metal Gear Online beta key will be contained within the pre-order package, so make sure you don't get mugged on the way out of your local GameStop.

For the full details, continue on to the press release.