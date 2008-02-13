Kosovo Needs A Flag, Dreamcast Logo In The Running

Remember Kosovo? Little Serbian province. NATO and Serbia had a little tussle over it in the 90s, and it's now inching nearer to full-blown independence. Which means they need a flag. An international competition to design one was held last year, in which 997 flags were submitted by people all over the world. Of that 997, only three remain in the running: an EU-style flag with a map of Kosovo in the centre, a black, whit and red tricolour and... another black, white and red tricolour. With a strange, yet familiar symbol on it. It's supposedly a Bronze Age icon from the 4th century Dardanian Kingdom. Sega fans will argue otherwise.
