Kotaku Nominated for a Bloggie

I just found out that Kotaku has been nominated for a 2008 Bloggie for best topical weblog. Previous winners include BookSlut, PostSecret and The Leaky Cauldron. Not only has a gaming site never been nominated in this category, I believe this is the first time that a gaming site has been nominated for any Bloggie. Kinda cool

If you're interested in voting for us hit up the site by tonight, when voting closes. I probably should have mentioned this before. And yes, we're up against cute cats.

Bloggies