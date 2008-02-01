Kotaku Nominated for a Bloggie

I just found out that Kotaku has been nominated for a 2008 Bloggie for best topical weblog. Previous winners include BookSlut, PostSecret and The Leaky Cauldron. Not only has a gaming site never been nominated in this category, I believe this is the first time that a gaming site has been nominated for any Bloggie. Kinda cool
If you're interested in voting for us hit up the site by tonight, when voting closes. I probably should have mentioned this before. And yes, we're up against cute cats.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink