Kotobukiya Once Again Prove It Has Halo Down

Figurine maker Kotobukiya has done a fine job with Master Chief. Its badass Master Chief from last summer was pretty great as were its blue and red Spartans. And it's latest Master Chief? Ditto on pretty great. The Halo 3 statue features changeable hands and weapons. It lists for around $US 90 and goes on sale this June. And the one is, well, pretty great, too.

