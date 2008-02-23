The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Lair Analog Patch Confirmed?

Often rumoured and much desired, Doug Allen from the IGN Blogs has reportedly gotten his hands on the analog controls for Factor 5's much-maligned PlayStation 3 game Lair, and claims they are the bomb - quite possibly the bomb diggity.

I played it and Holy shit; Greg needs to give them a new score. It was kind of clear that Factor 5 put in the extra effort a little begrudgingly, but the results were amazing. This might push me over the edge into the "must buy PS3" territory. I also mentioned Greg Miller's name, and the Factor 5 guys burned a hole through my skull with their looks of hatred. I think they'll be alright once the patch is out for a while though.

Sounds good to me, though since this is just a guy in a blog post we're going to have to chalk this up as a rumour right now. Why no official confirmation yet? With all the new stuff to look at, who is going to drop by the Lair kiosk?

GDC 2008 Crazy Shit Report #1 [DugBuzz's IGN Blog - Via QJ.net]

