Lair Score Wins IFMCA Award

The International Film Music Critics Association have announced their 2007 award winners, and this year sees the debut of their Best Original Score for a Video Game or Interactive Media award, which recognizes the increasing importance of music in gaming and gaming as an entertainment medium. This year's winner is John Debney for the wonderful score to Lar for the PlayStation 3. While I didn't spend much time with the game myself, the music did indeed stand out, to the point where I thought it was a bit wasted on the game. If you'd like to hear this award-winning music without having to shell out $US 59.99 for a game hardly worth $US 59.99, then hit up iTunes, where the whole shebang can be yours for $US 9.99.

