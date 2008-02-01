L'Arc~en~Ciel Rock Out Devil May Cry 4

This totally slipped under my radar, but Osaka rock band L'Arc~en~Ciel is lending its new tune "Drink It Down" as the main theme for multi-platform title Devil May Cry 4. This really seems like a perfect match as both seem to take hairdo inspiration from each other. Wonder if it'll make the international release. Don't see why not, the band does have a fanbase outside Japan.
