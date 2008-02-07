The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

LEGO Indiana Jones Live Gameplay at GDC

We just leaned that LucasArts will be hosting an event at their Presidio campus during the Game Developers Conference to show off some of the cool tech behind Star Wars: The Force Unleashed and Fracture and... gasp... let us catch a glimpse of some live gameplay from LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures.

I am as giddy as a school girl about that game, and I'm not kidding. I actually look longingly at the new Indie LEGO kits every time I see them in stores. I've been trying very hard to kick my son of his LEGO Star Wars habit, just so I have an excuse to by them. So want.

