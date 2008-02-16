Lego Indiana Jones The Flash Game

Hungry for some Lego Indiana Jones action but don't want to wait for the console game to come out? Head over to Lego.com and try out the new Lego Indiana Jones flash game! Developed by advergaming company Third Melon, the game features Indy on the run from a giant killer boulder after the classic idol-swapping scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark. While you don't control Indy directly, you do click on flashing obstacles to get him to duck, whip, and jump his way towards the temple exit, collecting treasures with your mouse pointer along the way. Filled with secrets and hidden areas to discover, it's an excellent way to look busy as you wait for the week to officially end.

