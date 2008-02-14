Leipzig Looking More And More Likely To Move

The show, that is. Not the city. Rumours have been all over the place lately surrounding the future of the Leipzig Games Convention, fuelled by this piece from a German financial paper that reckons the show will be moving to Köln in 2009. It's not the first time the show's been rumoured to be on the move, but it's definitely the most convincing, and is helped along today by further news that a "senior German industry source" has told videogaming247 he's "99% sure" the show will be moving, citing the need for better air links and accommodation options as the show grows in size and importance.

