Leipzig Officially Moving To Köln

Those German insiders were right on the money: the Leipzig Games Convention is moving, and in the process getting a new name: Games Con. From 2009 the show - renamed because it lets them use the popular "GC" acronym even though the Leipzig team refused to relinquish the name "Games Convention" - will be held in the western city of Köln, which will not only increase the number of public visitors but also make it easier for industry types to get to the show. Which is all well and good, but "Leipzig" had a warm ring to it that the cold, teutonic "Köln Games Con" just can't match.

