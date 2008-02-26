Let's Get Real About Bionic Commando Wii Port

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The idea of a Wii Bionic Commando port sounds nice and all. You could use the Wii-mote to swing around. Great! No wonder there's an internet petition trying to make it happen. The cold, brutal reality is something else altogether — if not impossible. About that pie-in-the-sky petition, the game's producer and money-hater Ben Judd says:

I understand where they're coming from. If we did a Wii version it would not be with one-to-one swinging... you couldn't do [that]for more than 10 minutes.

Well, you could, but your arm would fall off. Sounds like the Wii port would be something like press a button, wait, do a waggle, press a button, wait, do a waggle. And the point of a Wii port is?
BC Wii Chances [NSider 2]

  • baronanchovy @baronanchovy

    Screw waggling! I want BC on the Wii for the pointer capabilities. No lock on, no fiddling with dual analogue sticks, just point and swing. Like Spiderman 3, but you know... Good.

    0
  • spazmatron Guest

    indeed. pointing is where it's at.

    0

