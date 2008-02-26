Let's Get Real About Bionic Commando Wii Port

The idea of a Wii Bionic Commando port sounds nice and all. You could use the Wii-mote to swing around. Great! No wonder there's an internet petition trying to make it happen. The cold, brutal reality is something else altogether — if not impossible. About that pie-in-the-sky petition, the game's producer and money-hater Ben Judd says:

I understand where they're coming from. If we did a Wii version it would not be with one-to-one swinging... you couldn't do [that]for more than 10 minutes.

Well, you could, but your arm would fall off. Sounds like the Wii port would be something like press a button, wait, do a waggle, press a button, wait, do a waggle. And the point of a Wii port is?

