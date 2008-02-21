Lilliputian Wii Remotes Double As USB Sticks

"Aren't you a little short for a Wii Remote?", asked the demure, incarcerated Princess of her would-be rescuer. "I'm a USB stick, and I'm here to rescue you!" he enthusiastically replied. The Princess smiled. It was all she could do to keep from crying. Impersonating a trademarked consumer electronics peripheral? They were never going to make it out of there alive.
Wedisk USB Thumb Drive Gives False Hope to The Borrowers [Gizmodo AU]
