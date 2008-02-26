LittleBigPlanet Might Just Be Sony's Biggest Game Of 2008

Metal Gear Solid 4, Killzone 2, whatever. They're sideshows. Distractions. No, for Sony, the year's biggest game on the PS3 might just be LittleBigPlanet, with an SCEE rep saying it's "potentially our biggest Blu-ray release of 2008". That announcement was partly to let us know Sony are just psyched about the game, but also to say they're a lot more psyched about it than they were about Warhawk. "This isn't a Warhawk or a Tekken: Dark Resurrection. This is a triple-A Blu-ray title". There there, Warhawk. I'm sure he didn't mean to be so...mean.

LittleBigPlanet: Sony's "Biggest" 08 Game [Eurogamer]