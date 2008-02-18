The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Lord Raptor's Most Embarrassing Moment


It seems that in the world of cartoons, our favorite video game characters sink to ungodly depths. Just ask Link, Sonic, Mario, Pac-Man or any other of the myriad other characters who have turned to TV to help extend their careers. Anyone who has ever played Darkstalkers will be familiar with Lord Raptor, the Australian rock star turned zombie fighter. Watch in horror as the cartoon universe turns him into a rapping, catch phrase spouting, olde tyme bathing suit wearing idiot. "Party hardy, dudes!" Yes, he actually says that. And aren't those bikinis a little racy for a kid's show?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles