Lord Raptor's Most Embarrassing Moment



It seems that in the world of cartoons, our favorite video game characters sink to ungodly depths. Just ask Link, Sonic, Mario, Pac-Man or any other of the myriad other characters who have turned to TV to help extend their careers. Anyone who has ever played Darkstalkers will be familiar with Lord Raptor, the Australian rock star turned zombie fighter. Watch in horror as the cartoon universe turns him into a rapping, catch phrase spouting, olde tyme bathing suit wearing idiot. "Party hardy, dudes!" Yes, he actually says that. And aren't those bikinis a little racy for a kid's show?