Microsoft just rattled on our window to let us know that a bunch of their newly-licensed content, including the Bond and Rambo series, as well as all that Disney crap, hits Xbox Live this month. Great. Of greater interest will be that Lost is now available. Even the new stuff! Seasons 1-3 are up there now if you like, but season 4, which kicked off tonight, will also be available later in the evening for download in both SD and HD, with the same slight delay to accompany every episode in the series.
Lost (Incl. Season 4) Now Up On Xbox Live
I take it that this ISN'T Au ?
Even though you yourself Luke, are Australian ? :(