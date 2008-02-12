The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Lost Odyssey About Emotion, Not Innovation

I promised I'd get some Lost Odyssey impressions up soon, but since I'm only about five hours into it, I'm going to hold off on that until I'm a bit further in. What I can say now, though, is that the game is totally lacking in innovation. It's a 90s JRPG in current-gen clothing. But that's OK! Because The Gooch says that's exactly what he was gunning for:

With Lost Odyssey I had a desire to make a game which could evoke the player's emotion. To pursue that desire, I decided to adopt my traditional style in game system rather than taking a risky attempt.

Does he succeed? That's up to you. People who get into the whole effeminate warrior/epic saga deal may well find their tears jerked by Kaim's tragic tale, but those who don't would probably trade the emotion in for even a pinch of "risk" in Mistwalker's conservative game design.
Comments

  • squarefan Guest

    THIS GAME WILL BE FREAKING EPIC. ILOVE OLD SCHOOL TURNBASED GAMES BLUE DRAGON WAS MUCH BETTER THAN THAT HORRID FF12. LOST ODYSSEY LOOKS TO BE BETTER.

  • rob_jedi @Rob_Jedi

    Considering the last RPG I had a heap of fun with was Brave Story on the PSP, which was basically the FF7 system with some extras and some fun characters bursting with personality. I'd be happy to play an old turn bases system with good characters. I admit random battles though are kinda annoying.

    On the opposite end of the scale I loved the story of Mass Effect but really the combat wasn't that great.

  • mrwaffle @Mr Waffle

    Combat in Mass Effect was amazing. Random battles are not. Pass on this...

  • Rhys Guest

    I generally dislike JRPGs so if that's what this is then I would have to give it a pass. On the other hand, if by some crazy twist of fate it were to fall into my hands I would gladly give it the chance to change my mind.

    Yes... Twist of fate... Coincidence... Spontaneous act of generosity...

  • Penguin Guest

    I've only played a couple of hours of Lost Odyssey and I think it will be epic. I must agree with Squarefan, I really did not like Final Fantasy XII and preferred the older Final Fantasies. The battle system in FFXII was stupid... i mean what do you do once you set all the gambits? Nothing! Just walk around and wait for the battle to finish, and hope you don't die at the same time. Oh, and i didn't like the story much either.... the characters just weren't that interesting.

