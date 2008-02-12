Lost Odyssey About Emotion, Not Innovation

I promised I'd get some Lost Odyssey impressions up soon, but since I'm only about five hours into it, I'm going to hold off on that until I'm a bit further in. What I can say now, though, is that the game is totally lacking in innovation. It's a 90s JRPG in current-gen clothing. But that's OK! Because The Gooch says that's exactly what he was gunning for:

With Lost Odyssey I had a desire to make a game which could evoke the player's emotion. To pursue that desire, I decided to adopt my traditional style in game system rather than taking a risky attempt.

Does he succeed? That's up to you. People who get into the whole effeminate warrior/epic saga deal may well find their tears jerked by Kaim's tragic tale, but those who don't would probably trade the emotion in for even a pinch of "risk" in Mistwalker's conservative game design.

