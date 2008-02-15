Lost Planet Returns To PSN. After being yanked from the PlayStation Store for unspecified technical "issues" earlier this week, the PlayStation 3 demo version of Lost Planet: Extreme Condition makes its way back online. If you missed the multiplayer taste the first time, or you're bored of this week's other offerings, hit up the PlayStation Store for your download.
