Lost: Via Domus 'Crash' Trailer



Here we have a second trailer for UbiSoft's upcoming game based on the hit ABC TV show LOST entitled Lost: Via Domus. You play one of the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815 and interact with all of the show's well known characters to help cure your apparent amnesia. Knowing the way the LOST machine works, I wouldn't put it past them to include some exclusive easter eggs in the game that will be clues to the show's plot. But just like the show, the trailer leaves the viewer with more questions than it does answers.