The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Love Is A Procedurally-Generated MMO

This is Love. Love is different. It's a little bit FPS, it's a little bit MMO, it's a little bit adventure game. The basic deal is as follows: it's an online game, which you play in small groups, and it's hoped those small groups will band together as they work through and explore the game world. Sounds OK so far, so here's the kick: the game world is procedurally-generated. It's highly ambitious, and also incredibly beautiful (that shot above is a screen), doubly so when you find out it's all the work of one guy: Eskil Steenberg. You can check out Love's progress at the site below.
Love [Official Site, via Rock, Paper, Shotgun]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles