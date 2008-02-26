Love Is A Procedurally-Generated MMO

This is Love. Love is different. It's a little bit FPS, it's a little bit MMO, it's a little bit adventure game. The basic deal is as follows: it's an online game, which you play in small groups, and it's hoped those small groups will band together as they work through and explore the game world. Sounds OK so far, so here's the kick: the game world is procedurally-generated. It's highly ambitious, and also incredibly beautiful (that shot above is a screen), doubly so when you find out it's all the work of one guy: Eskil Steenberg. You can check out Love's progress at the site below.

