Madden Producer Quits EA

1UP are reporting that David Ortiz, lead producer on the Madden series at EA's Tiburon, has left the studio, citing family reasons. 1UP, however, are also saying sources have told them he's quit because "he grew frustrated with the inner workings of the studio". You mean a man can grow frustrated with working on a game that, subtle tweaks aside, hasn't enjoyed a fundamental overhaul since Madden 2002? Can't see how that could happen.

