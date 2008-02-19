Magic: The Gathering Coming To XBLA

Back in December Wizards of the Coast announced a partnership with Stainless Games for an unannounced downloadable game on an unannounced platform, and while I called it with Magic: The Gathering for Xbox Live Arcade, it really was to much of a no-brainer for me to feel all uppity about. While still remaining characteristically vague, WotC has announced plans to extend the M:tG franchise, with Stainless doing a game for Xbox Live Arcade and PC and Mind Control Software doing one for the PC and Mac.
As to what exactly the games are going to be...well that's anyone's guess, though I am leaning strongly towards card, and not a rehash of the crappy Xbox title Magic: The Gathering - Battlegrounds.
WIZARDS OF THE COAST EXTENDS ITS MAGIC: THE GATHERING IP TO MULTIPLE PLATFORMS Industry Leading Partnerships Enhance Strategy Fantasy Gaming Options for all Gamers
RENTON, Wash.—February 18, 2008 — Wizards of the Coast (WotC), the leader in strategy hobby collectible trading card, board and role playing games, and a subsidiary of Hasbro, Inc. (NYSE: HAS), today announced its plans to extend the Magic: The Gathering® franchise to gamers on Microsoft's Xbox 360 Xbox LIVE® Arcade and the PC through partnerships with Stainless Games, Ltd. and Mind Control Software, Inc. Stainless Games will develop a game using the Magic: The Gathering IP for both Xbox LIVE Arcade and the PC, while Mind Control will develop a game for the PC and Mac.
"We're excited to bring the Magic brand to new platforms and give our fans new ways to experience this great property," said Jared Gustafson, Brand Director for Magic: The Gathering at Wizards of the Coast. "It's partnerships like these that will advance the strategy games category and transform it to meet the needs and desires of today's digital gamers."
Magic: The Gathering, introduced in 1993, is the premier and original trading card game that inspired an entirely new game genre. Combining the dynamics of a card game with the excitement of trading and collecting, MagicTM offers fun for casual play, as well as the option of highly competitive tournaments. Magic: The Gathering currently has a thriving online edition (Magic Online®) made up of more than 350,000 active accounts. The game allows gamers to collect and trade virtual cards, build the perfect deck, get help from mentors, find opponents at all skill levels, and compete for prizes every day without ever leaving the comforts of home.
Specific details on the games Stainless Games and Mind Control will develop using the Magic: The Gathering IP will be announced at a later date.
