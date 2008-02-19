Magic: The Gathering Coming To XBLA

Back in December Wizards of the Coast announced a partnership with Stainless Games for an unannounced downloadable game on an unannounced platform, and while I called it with Magic: The Gathering for Xbox Live Arcade, it really was to much of a no-brainer for me to feel all uppity about. While still remaining characteristically vague, WotC has announced plans to extend the M:tG franchise, with Stainless doing a game for Xbox Live Arcade and PC and Mind Control Software doing one for the PC and Mac.

"We're excited to bring the Magic brand to new platforms and give our fans new ways to experience this great property," said Jared Gustafson, Brand Director for Magic: The Gathering at Wizards of the Coast.

As to what exactly the games are going to be...well that's anyone's guess, though I am leaning strongly towards card, and not a rehash of the crappy Xbox title Magic: The Gathering - Battlegrounds.